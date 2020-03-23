Stay-At-Home Order Issued For Allegheny Co. now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:00s - Published Stay-At-Home Order Issued For Allegheny Co. As the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continues to climb, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the hardest-hit counties, including Allegheny County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lo - Fi (Gustavo) RT @OfficialJoelF: Miami Beach issued a stay-at-home order for its residents with some exceptions. Order goes into effect at 12:01 AM tonig… 7 seconds ago Evie RT @ThorDeplorable: My county in PA has just been issued a "stay at home" order from Governor Wolf. 6PM this evening until April 6. 11 seconds ago Ashlynn Breaux RT @carsonleecooley: Louisiana: a stay at home order has been issued Also Louisiana: continue to do exactly what you were doing though 14 seconds ago UmpquaPost PORTLAND —Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to t… https://t.co/jZGzzR3vTM 18 seconds ago Bandon Western World PORTLAND —Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to t… https://t.co/4iz3bF1ESp 18 seconds ago The World PORTLAND —Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to t… https://t.co/jo72HyWyIs 18 seconds ago Nashoba @Mycotae My state issued a stay at home order but I guess farming is an essential business so nothing changes here lol 21 seconds ago OregonDEQ @OregonGovBrown​ has issued an exec. order directing everyone in the state to stay home to the max. extent possible… https://t.co/iuk4FU1DE6 21 seconds ago