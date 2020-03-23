Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond, via Twitter Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

Neil Diamond, via Twitter According to the World Health Organization, there have been over 350,000 confirmed coronavirus cases world wide.

Social distancing, the act of deliberately increasing the physical space between people, is said to decrease the chances of becoming infected with a contagious disease.