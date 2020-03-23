Robert De Niro tells everyone to stay home and that he's 'watching' them now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:25s - Published Robert De Niro tells everyone to stay home and that he's 'watching' them Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito and Ben Stiller have delivered warnings about following the guidelines for flattening the curve of the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Robert De Niro is speaking out about the ongoing global health crisis! Watch his statement here: https://t.co/X3LqhpmOlv 1 hour ago Daily Entertainment News Robert De Niro tells everyone to stay home and that he's 'watching' them - Robert De Niro has quipped that he knows… https://t.co/pZPxbNs1eX 3 hours ago Pedro Deviggiano🌱🇦🇷🐱41% RT @sweetquebecer: Robert De Niro Tells Everyone To Stay Home During Worldwide Crisis: 'I'm Watching You' https://t.co/njI2ResoYK via @Just… 3 hours ago Josée Légaré Robert De Niro Tells Everyone To Stay Home During Worldwide Crisis: 'I'm Watching You' https://t.co/njI2ResoYK via @JustJared 3 hours ago divaswiki Robert De Niro tells everyone to stay home and that he’s ‘watching’ them https://t.co/SdJrA8pufY https://t.co/R6OL0gmtFD 4 hours ago Content Catcher Robert De Niro tells everyone to stay home and that https://t.co/OF9h6i7qie March 23, 2020 Robert de niro quipped… https://t.co/EIRLS5gxFX 5 hours ago Miguel Matos Robert De Niro Tells Everyone To Stay Home During Worldwide Crisis: 'I'm Watching You' https://t.co/W7evJOiHgn via @JustJared 6 hours ago JustJared.com Robert De Niro is speaking out about the ongoing global health crisis! Watch his statement here: https://t.co/X3LqhpmOlv 9 hours ago