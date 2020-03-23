Global  

Instacart Seeks An Additional 300,000 'Shoppers'

Instacart and other delivery services have seen an unprecedented, but understandable, spike in business lately.

They're in demand as restaurants close and more places tell residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As people look to limit their time in public places like grocery stores, they're increasingly turning to online delivery.

According to Business Insider, Instacart plans to add 300,000 "grocery shoppers" over the next three months.

The last few weeks have been the busiest in Instacart's history.

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta Company blog post However, the US's increased reliance on gig workers has raised concerns about how they'll manage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are unable to do their jobs from home and thus are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus.

Instacart shoppers are independent contractors, lacking benefits like health insurance and paid sick leave that full-time employees typically enjoy.

