Local child care facility still open, but parents are opting out of child care

Although daycare and child care facilities are considered essential and can stay open amid the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses are seeing parents opting out of the service even though space is available.



Tweets about this NewsChannel 5 Although daycare and child care facilities are considered essential and can stay open amid the COVID-19 outbreak, b… https://t.co/g1OH44COjh 24 minutes ago Brian Bates @weareiowa5news Understandable for the State to support the critical role childcare plays with financial support… https://t.co/pdHkXf2yaq 2 days ago Kameron Gillum 🌠 If you have a stockpile of soap, paper towels, wipes, toilet paper, etc, consider donating to your local child care… https://t.co/73kP346L8B 4 days ago Mindy Erickson RT @jushangininther: Hospitals geared up to mass test people for virus Talking of child care at the facility at the same time This would ha… 5 days ago Gnosis4Man Hospitals geared up to mass test people for virus Talking of child care at the facility at the same time This would… https://t.co/nrmPNbCjuf 5 days ago Geri Girard RT @sgirard9: Child care facilities limited to 10 staff, 50 students as of 8 a.m. tomorrow. A local child care facility owner told me she w… 5 days ago Scott Girard Child care facilities limited to 10 staff, 50 students as of 8 a.m. tomorrow. A local child care facility owner tol… https://t.co/o4LF91qgr1 5 days ago Brutal Kimpact (is missing roller derby) THIS! This is so awesome. 💕🙌 Good job! @BillingsMT Library is closing doors and becoming a free child care facility… https://t.co/nPqqaX4REy 1 week ago