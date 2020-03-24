Dallas County News Conference On Shelter In Place Order

Dallas Chris @WajahatAli Except all 3 network broadcasts dumped him in favor of their own national news broadcasts. Here in Dall… https://t.co/iZnIsR5Jcf 37 minutes ago

ToniLeagoValle RT @WomensMarchHOU: Look for a press conference at 9:30 AM today —> Dallas County Judge: Harris County expected to shelter-in-place ‘very s… 9 hours ago

BIOHAZARD FOX 🦊😈☠😷 RT @KonniBurton: "County Judge Jenkins announced the order during a press conference on Sunday. No meeting of the Dallas County Commissione… 9 hours ago

Konni Burton "County Judge Jenkins announced the order during a press conference on Sunday. No meeting of the Dallas County Comm… https://t.co/HmQjvNHtrJ 9 hours ago

meliodas’ hands @o_avendan https://t.co/cE5DtuIJvW she spoke on it during the conference 9 hours ago

Houston Women March On Look for a press conference at 9:30 AM today —> Dallas County Judge: Harris County expected to shelter-in-place ‘ve… https://t.co/9tenSEUz5g 11 hours ago

The Texas Water Infrastructure Network RT @hollyshansen: Harris County Judge holding a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. https://t.co/4arqz5tFTM 11 hours ago