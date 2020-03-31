Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:22s - Published Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order Judge Jill Willis' ruling means McKinney's emergency order remains in place, but quite frankly, everyone statewide, will now have to follow Governor Abbott's orders.