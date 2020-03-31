Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order

Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order

Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney's Shelter-In-Place Order

Judge Jill Willis' ruling means McKinney's emergency order remains in place, but quite frankly, everyone statewide, will now have to follow Governor Abbott's orders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheLazyMerican

The Lazy American RT @CBS11Andrea: #BREAKING: Court judge DENIES request for Temporary Restraining Order to halt enforcement of the McKinney shelter-in-place… 2 hours ago

h_ups

stop fearing unions and join one RT @CBSDFW: #UPDATE: Judge Jill Willis denied a request for a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of McKinney's shelter-in-plac… 3 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Judge Denies Request To Halt Enforcement Of McKinney’s Shelter-In-Place Order https://t.co/JliN1X1r1w #dallas 3 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #UPDATE: Judge Jill Willis denied a request for a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of McKinney's she… https://t.co/wV0ImyqmJV 4 hours ago

CBS11Andrea

Andrea Lucia #BREAKING: Court judge DENIES request for Temporary Restraining Order to halt enforcement of the McKinney shelter-i… https://t.co/ZHZiJ51Byg 4 hours ago

trekkie10

Anne Pate Court of Appeals denies legislative request for voter ID hearing with all judges. The full North Carolina Court of… https://t.co/q1LqflmzVS 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.