COVID-19 closes border, Valley family willing to risk a trip to Mexico to get medicine

A Valley family says there is too much uncertainty around the closure of the border to non-essential travel as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the new restrictions, the Sanchez’ say they’re willing to risk their re-entry to the U.S. and make the trip to Mexico to save their son.

