Gov. Baker Orders Closure Of Non-Essential Businesses

Non-essential businesses will be closed in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Tweets about this Ward15DemsBoston RT @joelwool: Governor Baker orders Tues 12pm closure of non-essential biz (in addition to water, power, healthcare, etc., grocery and phar… 6 hours ago Rick Toney RT @POAHCommunities: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker orders closure of 'non essential' businesses, this @BostonDotCom article links to a l… 9 hours ago POAH Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker orders closure of 'non essential' businesses, this @BostonDotCom article links to… https://t.co/BZUmTkVFG2 9 hours ago Steve Sherlock Governor Baker issues closure of all non-essential business effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at noon (… https://t.co/yg0eXPQNNp 10 hours ago 🌳🐿GreenTalkDaily🎄🌳 RT @RichardLodge_DN: The governor has ordered all non-essential businesses closed and told people to 'shelter in place' https://t.co/nnzpMw… 10 hours ago Tom Goffe RT @AKCLegAlerts: In an ongoing effort to curb the spread of the #coronavirus, this morning #Massachusetts Governor Baker ordered all non-e… 10 hours ago AKC Leg Alerts In an ongoing effort to curb the spread of the #coronavirus, this morning #Massachusetts Governor Baker ordered all… https://t.co/sRSRfW8liw 10 hours ago Salisbury Police Baker orders closure of 'non-essential' businesses | Coronavirus | https://t.co/FcyI7oXKfv ⁦@MassGovernor⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/4B6FjVvTvm 11 hours ago