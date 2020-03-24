Roswell New Mexico S02E03 Good Mother

Global  

Roswell, New Mexico 2x03 "Good Mother" Season 2 Episode 3 Promo - JASON BEHR (“ROSWELL”) GUEST STARS — Determined to regain control of her life in the aftermath of Noah’s death, Isobel (Lily Cowles) makes a risky choice despite its potential consequences.

Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) work together to unravel the mystery surrounding the night Nora’s (guest star Kayla Ewell) spaceship crashed in 1947.

Elsewhere, Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a surprising confession when Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) shows up looking for answers about Max (Nathan Dean).

Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St.

John also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#203.) Original airdate 3/30/2020.

