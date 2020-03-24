Grocery stores during coronavirus pandemic

Giant cashiers, stockers, and management are working diligently to care for the customers.

I spoke with store manager, pat bailey, earlier to ask what they are doing to keep the store clean nat sound sot- pat bailey store manager "we have got sanitizes at every register, cashiers are cleaning regularly between every customer.

Some cashiers are wearing gloves to lessen any physical contact with customers.

Workers are continuously trying to clean the store in between rushes.

I asked bailey if it was more difficult right now to keep shelves stocked.

Sot- pat bailey, store manager "it has been pretty difficult, we are working strenuously to keep things stocked and take care of the customer traffic that has definitely increased."

Food giant has placed a limit on some items, like toilet paper, bread, milk, eggs.

Some shelves are empty not only because customers are constantly buying but also stores are having a hard time finding goods at their typical suppliers.

Sot- pat bailey, store manager "suppliers that we buy from, we are limited to what we can order right now" food giant has recently temporarily changed their store hours.

All food giant store in northeast mississippi are now open from 7am to 7pm the first hour of business is a senior hour designated for higher risk elders to shop.

Live in amory, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news