Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday (March 23) the closure of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ford tweeted: "Today I announced the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These measures will come into effect on Tues March 24th at midnight.

People will still have access to medications and essentials, but every Ontarian must do their part." The footage was captured in Toronto March 22.