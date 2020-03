Pick up a 'social distancing buddy' and help save pets

FURRY FRIENDS ADOPTION CLINICHAS A NEW FOSTER PROGRAM MADEFOR SENIORS STUCK AT HOMEDURING THE OUTBREAK.

ACCORDINGTO THE PALM BEACH POST, THEJUPITER SHELTER IS LETTINGSENIORS FOSTER OLDER CATS ANDDOGS FOR TWO WEEKS.

THEY SAYTHAT WILL ALLOW PEOPLE TO HAA COMPANION TO KEEP THEMCOMPANY WHILE THEYSELF-QUARANTINE IN THEIRHOMES.

IF YOU SIGN UP FOR THEPROGRAM, FURRY FRIENDS SAYS ITWILL SUPPLY EVERYTHING YNEED.THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THETREASURE COAST NEEDS YOURHELP.

THE SHELTER WAS FORCEDTO CUT HOURS AT ITS PALM CITYCENTER.

IT ALSO CLOSED TWOTHRIFT STORES THAT NORMALLYHOUSE ADOPTABLE CATS.

THEHUMANE SOCIETY IS ASKING YOUTO FOSTER A FURRY FRIEND WHILEYOU'RE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.

TO DO THAT,CONTACT THE SHELTER FOR MOREINFORMATIO