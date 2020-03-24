Focus for Success

Back his goals.

With his gym closed beacuse of cov-19 isaiah norwood outscoured his workout to giraud parkto avoid staying home and getting that inside air wanted to get outside and get some fresh air and have some fun.

Stay healthy exercise and work out.

Isaiah played football here at lafayette high... but he gave it up to focus on his grades... afterward he got straight 's and went to morehouse.

He a youth football coach for kids 9-12 and he wants his kids to balance football and schoolwork better than he did.

Mind was on football all day long i reallized at a certain point that i had to focus on something greater if i wanted to do more than just football..

Football is a great avenue but there are alot of things in life bigger than just ball.

H's still not encouraging kids to quit just do't neglect your grades.you have to make up your mind what is serving you and what is't serving you.

I love the game of football but it might not always serve you.

It all depends on your personal choice and what serves you in that situation.

Isaiah is helping kids push out apathy and race towards their dreams. ron snyder news 15 sports.