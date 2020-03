Tuesday 5:15 a.m. forecast 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:14s - Published Today will be warmer today. We're still tracking a possible storm Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday 5:15 a.m. forecast THE MARATHON STARTS AT 5:00 OURTIME.Lisa: IT IS A BEAUTIFUL START TOTHE MORNING AS YOU ARE STEPPINGOUT THIS MORNING, A LITTLECHILLY.A CLEAR SKY, A LOT OF SUNSHINEIN STORE TODAY.MID TO UPPER 30S, SO A LITTLECOOL EARLY ON BUT THEN CLIMBWELL INTO THE 50S BY 11:00, ANDTHEN HIGHS TODAY RIGHT AROUND60°° SO WE HAVE SOME REALLYPRETTY WEATHER OVER THE NEXT FEWDAYS TO GET OUT, TO GET AROUND,AND TO, WELL, JUST ENJOY OUTSIDEIF YOU ARE COOPED UP INSIDE THISMORNING.MAINLY DRY, WARMER CONDITIONSCOMPARED TO YESTERDAY.THE NEXT STORM SET TO HIT ONFRIDAY, WILL COOL THINGS DOWNAND BRING A RAIN AND SNOW MIX TOEND THE WEEK.RIGHT NOW FROM CITY PARK, IT'S34.FEELS LIKE 27.WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTH AT ABOUT5 TO 10 MILES PER HOUR.YOU HAVE UP AND DOWN THE FRONTRANGE, NUMBERS AROUND FREEZING.A FAIRLY MILD START TO THE DAY.WARMER IN SPOTS.ARVADA 41.BOULDER ALSO 41.BUT DOWN NEAR FREEZING IN CASTLEROCK RIGHT NOW, WITH TEENS AND20S FOR THE MOUNTAINS.FIRE DANGER ONE OF THE BIGGESTCONCERNS THE NEXT FEW DAYS,ESPECIALLY ALONG THE SOUTHERNFRONT RANGE.ALL THE COUNTIES RIGHT NOWSHADED IN PINK UNDER A FIREWEATHER WARNING SO WE ARE GOINGTO SEE SOME GUSTIER WINDSPICKING UP ABOUT 30, 40 MILESPER HOUR.ONE OF THE BIGGER CONCERNS THENEXT FEW DAYS.LIKELY THE MOUNTAINS PICKING UPA RAIN AND SNOW MIX AT TIMES.NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINSMAY GET WET ON THE ROADWAYS BUTPRETTY MUCH IT.NOT LOOKING AT ANY ALERTS THERE.BE ABOUT 60, 63°° BY 5:00 TODAYAND OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, DROPPINGBACK DOWN INTO THE 40S.STILL EXTREMELY MILD BY 11:00,UPPER 40S AND NICE HERE IN TOWN.TOMORROW, BACK TO THE LOW TO MID60S.THE WINDS ARE PICKING UP OUT OFTHE SOUTHWEST, AND IT IS GOINGTO GET GUSTIER TOMORROW THROUGHMIDDAY AND THROUGH THE EARLYAFTERNOON.60 TODAY, CLOSER TO 65 TOMORROW.DRY CONDITIONS, MOSTLY SUNNY.WE ARE TRACKING ANOTHER CHANCEFOR A FEW STORMS AND SHOWERS BYTHURSDAY AS THIS NEXT COLD FRONTROLLS THROUGH.IT'S NOT A MAJOR SYSTEM FOR US,NOT LOOKING AT A LOT ON FRIDAYBUT IS GOING TO GET COOLER.TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE40S WITH THE CHANCE FOR A RAINAND SNOW MIX.LOOKS GOOD FOR THE WEEKEND.COOLER ON SATURDAY.SUNDAY WILL BE THE WARMER OF





