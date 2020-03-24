Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka

Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:32s - Published < > Embed
Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka

Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka

A stomach-churning video has emerged of a six-foot-long python swallowing a live peacock in a forest area of Sri Lanka.

The incident took place at Yala National Park on May 26, 2017.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka

A stomach-churning video has emerged of a six-foot-long python swallowing a live peacock in a forest area of Sri Lanka.

The incident took place at Yala National Park on May 26, 2017.

Visuals show the python strangulating the bird to suffocate it to death and proceeding to swallow the whole bird.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.