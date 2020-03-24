Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:32s - Published Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka A stomach-churning video has emerged of a six-foot-long python swallowing a live peacock in a forest area of Sri Lanka. The incident took place at Yala National Park on May 26, 2017. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Giant python swallows peacock alive in Sri Lanka A stomach-churning video has emerged of a six-foot-long python swallowing a live peacock in a forest area of Sri Lanka. The incident took place at Yala National Park on May 26, 2017. Visuals show the python strangulating the bird to suffocate it to death and proceeding to swallow the whole bird.





You Might Like

Tweets about this