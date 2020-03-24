Global  

Construction workers fear catching coronavirus on building sites

Many construction workers fear they might lose their jobs as they continue to work on building sites across the UK.

The majority are self-employed and must work to be paid.

They are among millions of self-employed workers calling for Government support.

