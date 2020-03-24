Global  

Rare Twin Baby Lemurs Born At Chester Zoo

Twin ring-tailed lemurs have been born at Chester Zoo.

The delightful duo arrived to seven-year-old mum Fiona following 135-day-long pregnancy and have been clinging tightly to her ever since.

At just 15cm tall, the tiny twins are each no bigger than ‘tennis balls with tails’ and weigh just a few hundred grams.

