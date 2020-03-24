Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, HD Supply Holdings' , Lauren Taylor Wolfe, made a $8.62M purchase of HDS, buying 314,118 shares at a cost of $27.44 a piece.

Bargain hunters are able to snag HDS even cheaper than Wolfe did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.52 at last check today which is 7.0% below Wolfe's purchase price.

HD Supply Holdings is trading up about 6.6% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Wolfe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $23.13M shares for a cost of $38.55 a piece.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.