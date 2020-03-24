Gov. Holcomb declares 'stay home order' amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Governor eric holcomb announced today that hoosiers are ordered to stay at home starting early wednesday morning, until the first week of april.

On march 6th the state of indiana has one positive case of the coronavirus.

As of monday there have been 259 cases recorded so far.

"make no mistake about it..

This disease is killing people..

Time is of the essence."- holcomb because of the growing number of cases in indiana...monday at noon governor holcomb orderded hoosiers to hunker down.

Beginning tuesday at 11-59 p- m..

Hoosiers will have to stay at home unless they are considered an essential worker..

Or taking part in an essential activity.

"i'm telling you the next two weeks are critical."-holcomb this tweet from the indiana department of health lays out what is considered an essential business.

Some businesses considered "essential" that are not included on this list are hardware supplies stores..

Laundry services and hotels and motels... just to name a few.

As for essential activities, grocery shopping is considered one, as well as the other activities listed on your screen.

The governor wants to remind people when performing these activties to be considerate.

"stay home.

Get groceries only when you need them and only buy what you need."-holcomb as for bars and restaraunts..

They can continue to provide take out and delivery..

However if they don't abide by the rules laid out by the state..

There are harsh punishments.

"i signed an executive order that instructs the atc to suspend any and all food and beverge licenses for those who violate the order."-holcomb along with changes to business and travel..

The governor announced all licenses issued by the state will not expire for an additional 60 days.

"law enfrocement officials are not going to be issuing citations for say expired drivers licenses or registrations."- holcomb while there are several changes taking place the governor ended his speech by reminding hoosiers to stay "indiana strong."

"the best thing we can do for each other..

For this generation and the next also for our economy is to get a handle on this virus by slowing the spread."

Again, the stay at home order takes effect tomorrow night, at 11-59.

