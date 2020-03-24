Madrid turns ice rink into morgue as death toll climbs

Global  

Spain reported its sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with infections rising among health workers, while funeral vans began arriving at Madrid’s ice rink, hastily transformed into a makeshift morgue.

Emer McCarthy reports.

