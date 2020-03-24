Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On New Jersey's Response To The COVID-19 Outbreak

New Jersey Gov.

Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed there were 846 new confirmed coronavirus cases known on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,675 cases - also adding 17 new coronavirus-related deaths to a total of 44.

