Gov. Tony Evers issues 'Safer at Home' order, will go into effect March 25
The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. On Wednesday, March 25 and lasts until April 24.

GOVERNOR EVERS DIRECTED THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES TO ISSUE WHAT HE CALLS A 'SAFER AT HOME ORDER.' GOVERNOR EVERS SAID WORKERS PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICES, SUCH AS HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS AND GROCERS, WILL STILL BE ALLOWED TO GO TO WORK. FOR EVERYONE ELSE - GOVERNOR EVERS SAYS THIS SAFER AT HOME ORDER IS NOT REQUIRING YOU TO SHELTER IN PLACE - BUT RATHER TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE STAY HOME AND DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM OTHERS. "You can still walk, bike ride, walk dog, exercise good for mental health but please don't make any other trips." GOVERNOR EVERS SAYS PEOPLE CAN STILL MAKE NECESSARY PURCHASES AT PHARMACIES, GROCERY STORES, PET STORES, GAS STATIONS AND EVEN RESTAURANTS FOR CURB-SIDE PICK UP. THE ORDER GOES INTO EFFECT TOMORROW AT EIGHT AM -- AND GOES THROUGH APRIL 24TH.





