What is an essential business? Here's a list from The State of Indiana

/////// indiana's stay at home order starts in about seven hours...at midnight.

The illinois order went into effect late last week.

They are both very similar.

Unless you work for an essential business or you're doing an essential activity, you must stay home.

Here's a look at many of the "essential businesses."

Stores that sell groceries and medicine... food, beverage, and agriculture establishments.

Yes..

Restaurants can continue curbside, carryout and delivery.

Public safety and healthcare facilities..

Media..

Gas stations..

Hardware and supply stores ... places that make and distribute critical items..

Financial and insurance institutions ... laundry services... hotels and motels... funeral homes..

The indiana state police superintendent addressed the situation not long ago.

////// while officers have powers afforded to them, we must and we will use descretion of enforcement during this unprecedented time.

////// again... state officials have said law-abidding people doing essential activites will "not" be stoppped.

As far as essential activities... you can leave to get supplies... go to the doctor..

Go to work..

Take care of someone..

Or exercise outside.

