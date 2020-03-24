Global  

India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days

India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days

India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days

India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days The world's largest lockdown was announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night.

The three-week lockdown was set to begin at midnight.

Narendra Modi, via statement Narendra Modi, via statement Modi also said that if the country failed to respect the lockdown, it could set India back by 21 years.

There are currently 469 active cases in India of COVID-19, including 10 deaths, according to Indian health officials.

Almost one-fifth of the world’s population is now under lockdown after India's latest order.

