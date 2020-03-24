Coronavirus Update: FDNY Adapting To Protect First Responders' Health now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published Coronavirus Update: FDNY Adapting To Protect First Responders' Health As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the five boroughs, there's concern about the health of our first responders; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this