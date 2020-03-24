President Trump Explains Easter Coronavirus Goal, Stimulus Package, Dow Record

Global  

President Trump provided updates on latest efforts in fight against coronavirus, while members of the White House coronavirus task force stressed those who left New York City should self-quarantine.

