Governor Order

Governor tate reeves is signing an executive order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He made the announcement outside the governor's mansion in jackson this morning.

The order will ban gatherings of ten or more people.

This will include church services, weddings and funerals.

Restaurants and businesses must close dining areas.

Drive-thru and delivery services will still be allowed.

Reeves says the order will tell people to stop visiting hospitals, nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

He's also asking for non-essential employees to work from home.

