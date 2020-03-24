Trump Signs Executive Order Against Hoarding Supplies 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published Trump Signs Executive Order Against Hoarding Supplies President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prevents hoarding and price gouging of crucial medical supplies. Attorney General William Barr announced the Justice Department would launch hoarding investigations. Barr said the probes will target people hoarding on an “industrial scale” or “manipulating the market” for profit. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “We will not let those hoarding vital supplies & price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need.” According to Reuters, people who hoard supplies beyond levels considered reasonable will be criminally prosecuted. 0

