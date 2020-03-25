What is Denver's stay-at-home order about? Your coronavirus questions answered

Sheila_Sure RT @GovtsTheProblem: Says guy who was mostly exempted from it? Maybe rather than attacking people you could go ask the Mayor of Denver why… 5 minutes ago

Bob Murphy RT @WonderWoman2KAG: Denver residents #JustSayNo to mayor's #coronavirus order to close pot & liquor stores, cuz residents just can't live… 13 minutes ago

mels What happens if I leave my house during this Denver stay at home order? 13 minutes ago

Rocky Mountain Politics "Answering questions about Denver’s stay-at-home order and what it means for you" via @denverpolitics #copolitics https://t.co/W0rKswi9zV 24 minutes ago

Anya RT @KDVR: NOW IN EFFECT: The stay-at-home order is now in effect for the City and County of Denver, through Friday, April 10. Here's a list… 25 minutes ago

Shay Castle Here's what's on the agenda for tonight: https://t.co/Gxp7k9hFtI 28 minutes ago

Maxwell Messier RT @CBSDenver: STAY-AT-HOME ORDER: Here's what is open and what is NOT open during #Denver's #stayathome order (in effect until April 10).… 32 minutes ago