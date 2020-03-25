State of Arizona pulling rank on local governments now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:30s - Published All decisions must go through governor's office. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend State of Arizona pulling rank on local governments THIS IS A SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTHCONCERN.Steve: ARIZONA HAS 326 CASES OFTHE VIRUS, INCLUDING ANYBODY WHOHAS RECOVERED.MOST OF THE CASES, NEARLY 200 OFTHEM IN MARICOPA COUNTY.Katie: CITE LOCKDOWN STILL NOTTHE LAW OF THE LAND IN ARIZONA.GOVERNOR DUCEY IS MAKING ITCLEAR THAT STAY-AT-HOME ORDERSWILL GO THROUGH HIM.ABC15'S NICOLE GRIGG JOINING USLIVE FROM THE STATE CAPITOL.





You Might Like

Tweets about this