How is New York tackling its 'greatest critical need,' ventilators

GOVERNOR CUOMOSAYS NEW YORKSTATE IS FAR SHORTOF THE 30-THOUSANDVENTILATORS NEEDEDFOR HOSPITALS.GILAT MELAMEDLOOKS AT THE ROLEWESTERN NEW YORKCOULD PLAY IN FILLINGTHAT NEED."THE GREATESTCRITICAL NEED AREVENTILATORS."WHAT HAPPENS WHENTHERE ARE NOTENOUGH VENTILATORSFOR EVERY PATIENTWHO NEEDS ONE.THIS MORE THAN 200PAGE DOCUMENTFROM THE NEW YORKSTATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AIMS TOANSWER THAT.IT'S A GUIDELINE FORHOW VENTILATORSSHOULD BEDISTRIBUTED DURINGA PANDEMIC.IN IT THIS FOUR TIERTRIAGE CHART:IT'S NOT NECESSARILYTHE SICKEST PATIENTSWHO RECEIVE AVENTILATOR.BLUE PATIENTS AREELIMINATED AS BEINGHIGH RISK.REDS ARE FIRSTPRIORITY LIKELY TORECOVER WITHVENTILATORS,UNLIKELY WITHOUTTHEMYELLOWS ARESECOND PRIORITY,THEY'RE VERY SICKAND MIGHT OR MIGHTNOT RECOVER WITH AVENTILATOR.GREENS DON'T NEEDONE.ACCORDING TO THE2015 GUIDELINESOLD AGE BY ITSELF ISNOT A DETERMININGFACTOR, BUT AGECOULD BE A TIEBREAKER IN CERTAINCIRCUMSTANCES.THE GOAL IS FOR THISTO NEVER BEIMPLEMENTED.GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SAYS THESTATE HAS OBTAINED7,000-- THAT'S LESSTHAN ONE-QUARTEROF WHAT HE SAYS ISNEEDED."FEMA SAYS WE'RESENDING 400VENTILATORS, REALLY,WHAT AM I GOING TODO WITH 400VENTILATORS WHEN INEED 30,000 YOU PICKTHE 26,000 PEOPLEWHO ARE GOING TO DIEBECAUSE YOU ONLYSENT 400VENTILATORS."CUOMO SAYS THEDESPERATE NEED ISLEADING TO NEWTESTING.SPLITTING ONEVENTILATOR BETWEENTWO COVID-19PATIENTS."PRIVATE COMPANIESARE WORKING TO FILLTHE VENTILATORVOID INCLUDINGTESLA.

LOCAL LEADERSARE IMPLORING THECOMPANY IN WESTERNNEW YORK, WEALREADY HAVE THEISPUING TOGETHERALL THE PIECES OF THEPUEVENTILATOR UNIT."LANGWORTHY ISUWITH KPREDICTED TO HITSOONER THANOSAYS THES."A VENTILATOR WILLMAKE THE DIFGILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.R ARA ISHE NOVELCORONAVIRUS.THREEDIED ICONFIRMED CASES.A RELATIVELY VENTILALITERALLY BELIFE AND DEATH FORNEWS.