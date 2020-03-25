Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former NBA player Jason Collins said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins said he thinks he got it during a trip to New York City for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game.

According to the HuffPost, Collins said he first got a headache and then a fever and a cough.

The former player said he feels some tightness in his chest and will get checked again for it.

Collins is known for being the first openly gay player on a team sport, playing more than seven years with the Nets.