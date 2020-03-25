Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former NBA player Jason Collins said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins said he thinks he got it during a trip to New York City for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game.

According to the HuffPost, Collins said he first got a headache and then a fever and a cough.

The former player said he feels some tightness in his chest and will get checked again for it.

Collins is known for being the first openly gay player on a team sport, playing more than seven years with the Nets.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released USER IS NOT PERMITTED TO DOWNLOAD OR USE IMAGE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.|No more than 7 images from any single MLB game, workout, activity or event may be used (including online and on apps) while that game, activity or event is in progress.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsmekevikevs

Kevs RT @ABSCBNNews: Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/HcN0f2o8ae 3 minutes ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/HcN0f2o8ae 5 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/Wxg3xFIB2O 6 minutes ago

masteradrian

masteradrian Former NBA player Jason Collins, who in 2013 was the first openly gay player on a professional U.S. team sport, sai… https://t.co/MfmMP7rxs1 10 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/Zd5wnEDR9c 57 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/yxOxHxRjFo https://t.co/gtvqFiiLsh 1 hour ago

ireportnews1

ireportnews Former NBA Player Jason Collins Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that… https://t.co/QCnRTQuALn 1 hour ago

YBouranis

Yiannis Bouranis Former #NBA player Jason Collins tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/Go9sjPnfeK via @TalkBasket 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.