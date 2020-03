Florida universities discuss payback plans for students who left early due to COVID-19

WONDERING IF THEYMONEY BACK FOR MEAL PLANS ANDDORMS THEYTO USE.

2:21- MYPARENTS HELPED ME MOVE OUTBASICALLY.

MAXWELL GOLDSTONE&AJUNIOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OFSOUTH FLORIDA IN TAMPA&ISAMONG THE THOUSANDS WHO HEEDEDTHE ADVICE AND MOVED BACKHOME.

2:25 KATIE- YOU TOOKEVERYTHING?

ANSWER- YEA, THATWHOLE THING IS EMPTY WITH THEEXCEPTION OFÃMY KEYS ARETHERE.

BUT NOW THE MUSIC MAJORIS VOICING CONCERNS OVERWHETHER HIS SCHOOL WILLREIMBURSE HIM FOR THE CAMPUSMEAL PLAN HEOR THE CAMPUS APRARTMENT&HENO LONGER LIVING IN.

6:33- IHAVE NOW LOST HALF A SEMESTER,EATING IN THE DINING HALLS,USING THE FACILITIES FORSTUDYING, LIVING THEREOBVIOUSLY BUT NOW THATGONE BY THE WAIST-SIDE.

WHYSHOULD I HAVE TO EAT THATCHECK?

STAND UP“UNIVERSITIESAROUND THE STATE INCLUDING THEUNIVERSITY OF SOUTH TAMPA AREWELL AWARE OF CONCERNS.UNIVERSITIES TELL ME THEYACTIVELY WORKING WITH THEFLORIDA BOARD OF GOVERNORS ANDOTHER UNIVERSITIES TODETERMINE THE BEST SOLUTIONSFOR GIVING STUDENTS REFUNDAND CREDITS” BUT ULTIMATELY&SCHOOLS WILL MAKE THEIR OWNDECISIONS ON STUDENT REFUNDS,REBATES AND CREDITS& A U-S-FSPOKESPERSON TOLD ME A PAYBACKANNOUNCEMENT IS EXPECTED THISWEEK.

FLORIDA GULF COASTUNIVERSITY IN FORT MYERS MADEITS PLAN PUBLIC TODAY&UP TO$1200 FOR SOME OF ITSRESIDENTIAL STUDENTS.

AND ASPOKESPERSON FOR TUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA TOLD ME“DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY BUTNO DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADEYET” WHILE DORMS REMAIN OPENTO COLLEGE STUDENTS WITH NOPLACE TO GO& MAX GOLDSTONEPLANS TO SPEND THE REST OF HISJUNIOR YEAR BACK HOME INORLANDO& ADJUSTING TO LEARNINGONLINE&AND WAITING TO FIND OUTWHAT IF ANY MONEY, HIS SCHOOLWILL GIVE HIM BACK.

4:40- IFI'M NOT LIVING THERE AND NOTMAKING USE OF THE SERVICESTHAT THE DORM PAYMENT PROVIDETO ME, I WOULD LIKE THAT MONEYBACK TO MAYBE WHEN THIS ALLBLOWS OVER PUT TOWARDS HOUSINGFOR NEXT YEAR OR TUITION,OBVIOUSLY.

COLLEGE IS VERYEXPENSIVE.

