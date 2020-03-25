These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed so much of our normal lives, and Girl Scout Troop 143158 in Friendswood, Texas wanted to do their part to give back.

Before all cookie sales and meetings were canceled, they packed up baskets with some of the most delicious cookies for first responders.

The troop then delivered them to police and firefighters around the city!

The Daisies practiced social distancing and left the baskets six feet away from the men and women in uniform.

The first responders say it may seem like a small gesture, but the boxes are a huge bright spot during this stressful time!