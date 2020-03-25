Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed so much of our normal lives, and Girl Scout Troop 143158 in Friendswood, Texas wanted to do their part to give back.

Before all cookie sales and meetings were canceled, they packed up baskets with some of the most delicious cookies for first responders.

The troop then delivered them to police and firefighters around the city!

The Daisies practiced social distancing and left the baskets six feet away from the men and women in uniform.

The first responders say it may seem like a small gesture, but the boxes are a huge bright spot during this stressful time!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream These Girl Scouts are bringing cookies to first responders dealing with COVID-19 instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.