Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House, Senate Reach Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

White House, Senate Reach Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
White House, Senate Reach Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

White House, Senate Reach Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Congressional leaders and the White House reached a deal on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package early Wednesday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jimcombs

Jim Combs White House, Senate reach historic $2-trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears https://t.co/shOPpcoUYh 2 seconds ago

JeannetteKaplun

Jeannette Kaplun White House, Senate reach deal on massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill https://t.co/5OfRSbhksc via @nbcnews 3 seconds ago

TondanUpadat

Portobelo Tondan ⏳ RT @CassandraRules: BREAKING: White House and Senate Reach Late Night MASSIVE $2 TRILLION Stimulus Package Deal https://t.co/VwPERM7bPD 3 seconds ago

GeofferyRogers

Geoffery Rogers White House, The Senate reach historic $2-trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears. #COVID19 4 seconds ago

scw48867

Susan Wood RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: The White House and Senate leaders reached a deal shortly after midnight Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion coronavir… 4 seconds ago

gipper40Rick

Rick Zimmerman RT @DailyCaller: Senate And White House Reach Bipartisan Deal On Nearly $2 trillion Emergency Relief Package https://t.co/pLmcjSg53G 4 seconds ago

ScottHartman14

Scott RT @NBCNightlyNews: BREAKING: White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a massive $2T coronavirus spending bill aimed at alleviat… 5 seconds ago

sir_arthur27

noak RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a massive $2T coronavirus spending bill aimed at alleviating the e… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.