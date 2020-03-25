Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kvpeckwriter

K. V. Peck✍️ RT @CBSNews: Cuomo says New York's high number of coronavirus cases represents the "future" of what other states will soon experience. He s… 10 seconds ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “There was speculation over the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s diagnosis. Brazilian media reported that two n… https://t.co/H6Tnmjz3xe 26 seconds ago

imumarwagay

Umar Wagay Coronavirus India latest updates: 277 passengers arrive from Middle East to India via Air India flights. https://t.co/yJ3a7Bt9e0 38 seconds ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “European countries tried to mitigate the economic damage. A series of measures were approved in the Czech Republic… https://t.co/MCb1w5CbE5 56 seconds ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “reacted with glee to talk from Donald Trump that he might soon lift coronavirus restrictions.”… https://t.co/sMPhNXFTos 1 minute ago

gmoneyoz

Gavin B RT @murpharoo: The ABF is holding a press conference to say the NSW cruise debacle was not our fault. Not our fault guys. Live coverage htt… 2 minutes ago

Al_Maldives

AaMaldives RT @USRealityCheck: California scrambles to avoid Covid-19's worst-case scenario: 'It will take a heroic effort' State has more than 2,500… 3 minutes ago

sandy16195

Sandeep Singz RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/3qCQhBkth8 • Chinese authorities plan to lift travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan next month. •… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.