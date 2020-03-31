What you need to know: March 31

Welcome back.

The u.s. is reeling after the deadliest day for the coronavirus in the u-s so far over 500 new deaths and over 20 thousand new cases monday... this morning world-wide confirmed cases have just passed 800 thousand... the largest concentration of cases... here in the u.s... confirmed cases in the u-s jumped to 164 thousand confirmed.

7 thousand of those confirmed cases... located here in california... ### governor newsom calling upon health professionals in the state to prepare for a covid-19 surge.

Gov.

Newsom announced health corps, an effort to recruit healthcare workers from dentists to psychiatrists... the governor said the program would help with re-liscensing to expedite process.

Happening today... governor newsom will provide a daily breifing with updates about the coronavirus..

The daily briefings will happen every day at noon, broadcasting on the governors twitter and facebook accounts.

Today the governor is expected to announce a plan to help older californian's stay connected #### the city of chico is working with butte county leaders to set aside money for homeless aid during the recently enaced state of emergency for the city.

Chico city manager mark orme says the county has at least 400- thousand dollars avaialbel for aid.

It's not clear how much of that the city will receive orme says the city also wants to hire a "homeless solutions coordinator" who would communicate with the county about funding needs.### stay at home orders are not being followed by everyone... including at least two men who targeted a local pharmacy for robbery.

Chico police are now on the hunt for the suspects who tried robbing the c-v-s pharmacy on forest avenue.

Detectives say the suspects jumped the counter, and ordered employees to open the safe.

But... the would- be robbers then ran out of the store without taking anything.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses say they took off in a silver or tan sedan.

If you know anything about this - or who may be involved - call chico police.### a redding man is behind bars after police say he threatened constructions workers... police say "tyler case" walked onto the construction site of the new shasta county courthouse monday... and threatened construction workers with knife... police were able to talk that man down.

They say he will be booked on charges including carrying conceled weapons and threatening officers..### pg&e is offering new assurances to wildfire victims... the utility announced monday, it will no* dip into its fire victims claim fund in order to pay a four- million dollar settlement with butte county.

That 13.5 billion dollar fund has been designated for victims of the camp fire and other wildfires caused by the utility.

Pg&e it will remain in full compliance with the funding commitments as it works to emergence from chapter 11 later this year.### the latest retail victim to the coronavirus pandemic... iconic department store macy's.

The company has announced it is furloughing the majority of its employees starting this week - impacting about 130- thousand people.

The retailers says the cuts are necessary as it has lost most sales... even with it's online store still open.

All of the company's physical stores have been closed since march 18th..### a trump administration ruling is putting to rest questions of whether gun shops are considered "essential" businesses.

The department of homeland security has issued an advisory declaring firearms dealers should be considered essential.

-just like grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals,and allowed to remain open.

