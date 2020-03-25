Man facing terror charge over alleged coronavirus cough threat

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey man is in major trouble this week after allegedly coughing on a woman and telling that her he was infected with the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

According to NJ.com, 50 year-old George Falcone was at the prepared foods section of a Wegmans Grocers on Sunday night when a female staff member asked him to take a few steps back.

Prosecutors say Falcone then stepped close to the woman and began coughing and laughing.

He allegedly told her he had the coronavirus.

NJ.com reports that Falcone then told two other workers that they were lucky to be employed.

But, he told Reuters via a Facebook message that he didn't cough or say that he had the coronavirus.

He's been charged with making terroristic threats, obstruction and harassment.