Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic

The intensity of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City seems to be the most concentrated in the entire country.

Federal officials say anyone leaving city should quarantine for 14 days.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AptDirector

Robert Laing As working-class Americans suffer during the coronavirus pandemic, Nancy Pelosi aims to provide $300,000,000 for “m… https://t.co/kiYzvmOXPF 25 minutes ago

BadCarbNoDonut

❌DemExit❌ 💯©🥩 Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'. The rate of new infectio… https://t.co/a6rFY0KHVp 9 hours ago

1401bonniek

Bonnie Richardson 🍑 RT @rtv6: A specific center to treat the homeless population of Indianapolis during the pandemic crisis will open soon. That was one of th… 11 hours ago

WillResistAdmin

Tenacious “T” will resist - 🧡 #TeamDems #JoeBiden Real President update Former President Jimmy Carter asked on Tuesday that potential Carter Center donations be use… https://t.co/lMLEO8VmfI 11 hours ago

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis A specific center to treat the homeless population of Indianapolis during the pandemic crisis will open soon. That… https://t.co/RsjfTtJtEF 13 hours ago

RMHSContempHist

RMHS Contemp History New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the rate of new coronavirus infections in the state is doubling every three days, a… https://t.co/tS7GNW2Lxk 14 hours ago

misssophiebot

Sophie RT @Medgen_EHR: Coronavirus cases in New York continue to grow at an alarming rate: https://t.co/PMWFL18Apg #medtwitter #doctors20 #health… 14 hours ago

SiouxCenterNews

Sioux Center News Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Sioux Center Public Library has canceled all activities through May… https://t.co/dra3y94ijA 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.