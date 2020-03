Trader Joe's crew member suspected case

A GROCERY STORE IN HOWARDCOUNTY IS CLOSED, AFTER AWORKER THERE MAY BE INFECTEDWITH CORONAVIRUS.

WMA━2 NEWS'MARK ROPER IS LIVE OUTSIDE THETRADER JOE'S IN ELKRIDGE WHEREA CREW MEMBER THERE HAS ASUSPECTED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS.MARK, THIS COMES AT A TIMEWHEN GROCERY STORES ARE JUSTTRYING TO KEEP UP WITH SUCHHIGH DEMANDS FROM SHOPPERS.THIS IS NOW ONE OF ABOUT AHALF DOZEN TRADER JOE STORENOW CLOSED TO SHOPPERS AS APRECAUTION TO PREVENT TSPREAD OF COVI━19.

THIS ITHE TRADER JOES LOCATED ONMARIE CURIE DRIVEMARYLAND 107 AND 175.

TRADEJOES OFFICIALS RELEASED ASTATEMENT THAT A CREW MEMBERAT THIS STORE IS RECEIVINGMEDICAL ATTENTION FOR ASUSPECTED CASE OF COVI━19.THAT EMPLOYEE WAS LAST WORKINGIN THE STORE JUST TWO DAYS AGOON MONDAY MARCH 23RD.OFFICIALS WITH TRADER JOES SAYANY CUSTOMERS WHO SHOPPED ATTHE ELKRIDGE STORE DURING THE14 DAYS PRIOR TO MARCH 23RD &AND HAVE HEALTH CONCERNSSHOULD CONTACT THE HOWARDCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTCORONAVIRUS INFORMATION LINE.BECAUSE OF THISTRADER JOES IS TEMPORARILYCLOSED.

AND RIGHT NOW &THEREWOULD REOPEN.

THIS ISNONLY TRADER JOES AFFECTED.NEW YORK AND A NEW JERSEYSTORE ARE ALSO CLOSED BECAUSEA CREW MEMBER AT EACH STORECOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO THEVIRUS.

WHILE WORKER AT THREEOTHER TRADER JOES IN NEW YORKCITY TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVI━19TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THREEOTHER STORES.

THE ELKRIDGETRADER JOES HERE IS LOCATED INTHE MIDDLE OF A LARGE SHOPPINGCENTER WITH A COSTCOBUY AND LOWES.

SO WHILE PEOPLEWHO SHOPPED HERE BETWEEN MARCH9TH AND MARCH 23RD ARE ASKEDTO MONITOR THEMSELVES FORSYMPTOMSCONTACT WITH THE TRADER JOESEMPLOYEE IN QUESTION ALSOCOULD HAVE COME IN CONTACTWITH ANY NUMBER OF SHOPPERSHERE.

LIVE IN ELKRIDGEROPER WMAR 2