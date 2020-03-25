Making a difference during a pandemic

Tv dot com.

Social distancing has made it hard for families to still see each other.

Especially those with loved ones in nursing homes..

But one local youngster is making sure the residents still feel loved.

"so they can have some joy" news 10's sarah lehman has more on this heartwarming story.

It's as easy as this.... and it's how one 8 year old boy brought joy to nursing home residents.

Trackin} a small gesture... nat} bringing big smiles... nat} to everyone involved.

'sarah: and did it bring you some joy too?

"uh huh" this is declan hartwell.

He's 8 years old -- a second grader at terre town elementary.

He decided he wanted to spread some joy and positivity during these hard times.

"to make pictures for the nursing home."

Hartwell's mom...grandma and aunt all work in the healthcare field.

"sarah: and why did you want to make these pictures?

Because they can't see their families."

And decided to make pictures... write encouraging words... and even make games to tape up on their windows.

"because they...so they can have some joy" with stickers... markers... some construction paper and a whole lot of love.

"have a good day /// lets play a game so i can brighten your day" one kid...with a huge heart... who these residents won't soon forget.

"sarah: do you think other people should do this?

Mhmmm" reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.

It's important to remember this virus is more deadly to the elderly.

Governor holcomb directed nursing facilities to restrict visitors.

That's why many families can not visit