Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one local woman remains dedicated to encouraging literacy in children.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

New for you tonight at 6.... despite the covid-19 pandemic... one local woman remains dedicated to encouraging literacy in children.

Rachel williams is a librarian at west vigo middle school.

She used to have an alter ego called "mother goose on the loose".

It's an old program through the vigo county school corporation.

As part of it...mother goose visited local daycares and pre-schools to read to children.

Right now much of the state has been closed to combat covid-19.

That's why she's taking her act online.

Williams created a youtube channel to post videos of herself reading stories to kids.

She says these videos allow her to have fun with kids.

"you can never mess up in front of a little kid.

They think you're cool all the time.

You can act the weirdest you can possibly act and they absolutely adore it."

Williams says these videos also give parents at home with their




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.