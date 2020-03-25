Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:28s - Published Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, met to discuss how to handle the uncertainty surrounding the games. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this