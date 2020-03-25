UA doctor helps make coronavirus tests

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA LOOKS ALOT DIFFERENT HOWEVER, INSIDEOF (THIS BUILDING LABDIRECTORS, TECHNICIANS, ANDGRADUATE STUDENTS ARE HARD ATWORK ASSEMBLING COVID-19COLLECTION KITS NAT "SO WE'VEBEEN MAKING THAT FIRST STEP INTHE PROCESS." THESE COLLECTIONKITS ARE USED TO DETERMINEWHETHER SOMEONE IS INFECTEDWITH COVID-19 STAFF AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA FIRSTSTARTED PUTTING THESE KITSTOGETHER LAST WEEK "WELL WESTARTED TO MAKE THE KITS ONFRIDAY AND WE WORKED THROUGHTHE WEEKEND UNTIL WE HAD ABOUT1,600 MADE COME MONDAYMORNING." NAT HERE'S HOW IT'SDONE: IT'S ESSENTIALLY PREPACKAGED STERILE SWABS THATARE USED TO JUST SWAB YOURNOSE AND THROAT TO SEE IF YOUHAVE THE VIRUS." "IT CONSISTSOF TWO WITH A SPECIAL BUFFERIN IT THAT PRESERVES THESAMPLE." "A PAPER INSERT TOKNOW WHO GAVE US THE SAMPLE,AND A BIOHAZARD BAG TO PUTEVERYTHING IN, SO THERE'S NOROCKET SCIENCE THERE." BUTTHERE IS ONE HARD PART FORSTAFF& "THE DIFFICULTY IS INLOCATING THE COMPONENTS."DESPITE ALREADY MAKING NEARLYTWO THOUSAND OF THESE KITSDR. HARRIS SAID STAFF ARE HARDAT WORK TRYING TO GET TOGETHEREVEN MORE "WE CONTINUE TO MAKEKITS.

WE'RE MAKING 5,000 THISWEEK AND ANOTHER 5,000 NEXTWEEK." TAG - DR. HARRIS SAIDAS OF NOW THEY ARE GIVINGTHESE KITS TO UA CAMPUSHEALTH, THE PIMA COUNTYDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANDBANNER.

