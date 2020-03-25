Global  

What Paying It Forward Looks Like In A Pandemic

Brothers Mitchell and Matt Bevnie opted to close their Evolve Fitness gym in Halifax due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many small businesses in Canada, they're feeling the pinch of an economic downturn as people are told to stay inside.

But that hasn't stoped the two from doing good in the current climate with a workout designed to support fellow entrepreneurs in an economic downturn.

