Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass

Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass
There will be no Easter Sunday Mass in Philadelphia next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass

DISTRIBUTING SIX MEALS PER CHILDAS WELL AS NEW LEARNINGGUIDELINES.THE ARCHDIOCESE OFPHILADELPHIA IS MAKING CHANGESFOR THIS EASTER SEASON.KEEPING IN MIND THE NEED FORSOCIAL DISTANCING.THE ARCHDIOCESE HAS TOLDPARISHES NOT TO CONDUCT ANYPUBLIC SERVICES OR MASSES FOR




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.