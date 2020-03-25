Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published There will be no Easter Sunday Mass in Philadelphia next month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Archdiocese Scraps All Public Holy Week Services, Easter Sunday Mass DISTRIBUTING SIX MEALS PER CHILDAS WELL AS NEW LEARNINGGUIDELINES.THE ARCHDIOCESE OFPHILADELPHIA IS MAKING CHANGESFOR THIS EASTER SEASON.KEEPING IN MIND THE NEED FORSOCIAL DISTANCING.THE ARCHDIOCESE HAS TOLDPARISHES NOT TO CONDUCT ANYPUBLIC SERVICES OR MASSES FOR





