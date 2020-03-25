Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Reopens Gun Shops After Adding Them To Essential Businesses List now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published The governor said they must operate by appointment only. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deplorable Dreg of Society #Patriot RT @TXTrumpette89: Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Reopens Gun Shops After Dissent From Pa. Supreme Court Justices https://t.co… 1 minute ago paul steeley RT @KDKA: THE LATEST: Gov. Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after several ju… 2 hours ago ShirleyJeanAppalachianBarnGoddess Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Reopens Gun Shops After Dissent From Pa. Supreme Court Justices https://t.co/4IMr50aSme 2 hours ago Olivia Jaquith Gov. Tom Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after seve… https://t.co/nSJ1W9dOiG 2 hours ago Olivia Jaquith Gov. Tom Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after seve… https://t.co/PFfvgS8wwT 2 hours ago WENY News Gov. Tom Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after seve… https://t.co/tRZzgevJFn 2 hours ago CompanyNewsHQ Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Reopens Gun Shops, Orders More Residents To Stay Home https://t.co/TyQmekTAXr 2 hours ago Howard Bashman “Are gun stores and golf courses ‘essential businesses’ during coronavirus shutdowns? It depends where you live.” A… https://t.co/dQ0vtsWIwO 3 hours ago