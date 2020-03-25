African musician Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus in France

African musician Manu Dibango died of coronavirus in France.

The Cameroon-born saxophonist was 86 years old.

Dibango, who gained international fame with his 1972 song, was hospitalised with an illness 'linked to COVID-19'.

In 2009, Dibango filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson and Rihanna for allegedly stealing his music.

Funeral services were to be held in 'strict privacy'.

Funerals in France have been limited to 20 people amid coronavirus lockdown.