Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Ford Is Using F-150 Parts to Make Respirators for COVID-19 Ford has joined 3M to redesign the powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) that it makes for health care workers and first responders.

The redesign utilizes a fan that is typically used for ventilated F-150 seats, 3M HEPA filters and power tool batteries.

Ford's initial goal is to produce 1,000 units per month at the Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The company plans to quickly expand production soon after.

The vehicle manufacturer is also working with GE Healthcare to engineer a simplified version of its ventilator.

Ford has also begun producing face shields and expects to be putting out 100,000 per week by next week.

